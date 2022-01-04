1.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Aldi calls on suppliers in Shropshire to get in touch

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Aldi is calling on Shropshire suppliers to work with the supermarket after announcing plans to recruit over 100 additional British suppliers in 2022.

The supermarket is accelerating its commitment to increase its spend with British suppliers by £3.5bn a year by the end of 2025.

Whether it’s a brand-new business or a well-established one, Aldi is on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories, including food, drink and Specialbuys.

This uplift in British suppliers forms part of the supermarket’s commitment to increase the number of products it sources from the UK and buy British wherever possible.

Aldi’s entire core range of fresh meat, eggs, milk, butter and cream is already sourced from British suppliers, while more than 40% of fresh produce sold is also British.

The supermarket spent a total of £9 billion with UK companies last year as it opens at least one new store a week, increasing the number of opportunities for suppliers to provide products for its seasonal product ranges and Specialbuys, as well as permanent listings.

This latest commitment will help hundreds of small British businesses continue to grow with the supermarket and invest for the future. 

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer at Aldi UK, said: “We want to meet our customer’s demand for buying British, and by working with British suppliers we get to offer Great British quality products, and at unbeatable prices.

“As we continue to expand as a business, our supply chain needs to grow with us. That’s why we’re now on the lookout for more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs as well as new opportunities for these businesses.”

Suppliers based in Shropshire interested in working with the supermarket can visit aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier to find out more.

Business News sponsored by
