New Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings website includes details of office space

A new website for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, including a section on the office suites that are being marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts, has been launched by Historic England.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

More than 25,000 sq ft of converted office space across four floors, which will be ready for occupation from next spring, is available to let at the iconic building.



Alastair Godfrey, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings Project Lead for site owners Historic England, said: “The website will help us promote the work we’ve done and will continue doing on this historically significant set of buildings which includes the world’s first iron-framed building, also known as the grandparent of modern day skyscrapers.



“These buildings have already had two centuries of diverse history and Historic England is now transforming them in preparation for their next century of use. Working with the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, we are making sure that this will be a thriving community and economic hub where people can visit, work, eat and learn.”



Toby Shaw, a partner at TSR, said: “It’s an attractive new website for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and, as we are marketing the office suites, includes links to our own website.



“The development has already stimulated an excellent response.”



Ranging in size from 1,000 sq ft to 6,308 sq ft, the office suites located on the four upper floors of the Main Mill provide modern commercial office space.



To visit the new website, go to https://www.shrewsburyflaxmillmaltings.org.uk/