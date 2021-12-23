9.5 C
Aico announce Community Awards ceremony

Aico has launched their very own awards ceremony – the Community Awards – which are set to take place in the spring.

Designed to recognise excellence within social housing and the local community, the Aico | HomeLINK Community Awards have 11 different categories, all of which are now open to entries, from College Initiative of the Year to the Rising Star Award, the Women in Fire Safety Award to the Best Distributor of the Year, including a Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative award.

Entries close on Thursday 31 March 2022 with finalists announced in early April, ahead of the awards ceremony taking place in May. The inaugural ceremony will be held at the International Convention Centre, Birmingham with host George Clarke, architect, and TV presenter, renowned in the industry. With an evening of celebration, recognition, and entertainment, the Aico|HomeLINK Community Awards will celebrate the achievements of inspirational individuals and organisations working within social housing and the local community; innovating, demonstrating excellence, and putting people first.

Managing Director Neal Hooper comments “We are passionate about supporting the sector as well as our communities, and showcasing inspirational people, organisations and initiatives is a great way to champion excellence, share knowledge and collaborate in the creation of safer homes. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is such a crucial focus for Aico | HomeLINK, forming a key part of our ethos, which is also why we have launched these awards. It is vital that CSR is advocated, encouraging more involvement from people and organisations in supporting their local communities.”

All colleagues are very excited about the inaugural Aico | HomeLINK Community Awards, Neal goes on to say “We are very much looking forward to seeing all of the entries celebrating the achievements of inspirational individuals and organisations working within social housing and the local community; innovating, demonstrating excellence and putting people first.”

To find out more about the Community Awards and to enter, visit: www.aico.co.uk/events/communityawards2022/

