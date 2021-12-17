Shropshire businesswoman wins top accountancy award

A Shropshire businesswoman has received a top award, only a few months after launching her own company.

Vicky Glover

Vicky Glover, who runs SJP Business Accountants has been presented with an award for best SME accountancy in the county.

Vicky, who launched her company in March of this year, received the accolade in the SME News finance awards 2021.

- Advertisement -

“I’m slightly in shock at winning,” said Vicky, who heads up a team of staff specialising in business accounts, tax filing and company administration, amongst other services.

It was only earlier this year she took the plunge and joined other budding entrepreneurs to enrol on a support programme funded by The European Regional Development Fund through the Marches Growth Hub and Telford & Wrekin Council and delivered by specialist business start-up consultancy Good2Great.

“Working with Good2Great on their master class programme was very useful and I am now a member of their ‘growth club’, which has led to me acquiring new clients.

“My business has taken off much more rapidly than I could have imagined, with turnover growing by 625% from the start of the year to December.

“I am keen to help other firms who are start ups but I also work with more established clients with turnovers of up to £1million. I think the key to my success is being affordable to businesses of all kinds, so I make sure that clients are only paying for services that they really need,” Vicky added.

Sally Themans from Good2Great said that the ‘Step Up for Business’ Programme that Vicky was part of has seen over 250 new businesses come through in the last 12 months.

“It gives people who thinking of starting, or who have stared businesses as we come out of the pandemic, a very practical grounding with relevant information and tools they can use to help get their businesses off to the best possible start.”