Shropshire Business Live TV to air festive-themed December show

The December edition of Shropshire Business Live TV airs today with a whole heap of festive fun lined up for this month’s show.
The monthly business show is a collaboration between Shropshire Business, Shropshire Live and Yarrington and airs at 12.30pm.
On this month’s show
– Meet some of the special business guests behind the windows of our virtual advent calendar.
– Find out why multi award-winning Shropshire opticial eyewear styling boutique, Style Optique (Market Drayton), has hit the airwaves with a fresh and fun take on a festive classic.
– Discover the magic of a white Christmas for retailers in Shrewsbury’s annual festive video.
– Enjoy an update on the seasonal antics of Eric The Turkey, courtesy of Adrian Hill from Morris Lubricants.
Studio guests include John Cushing from the award-winning Goldstone Hall Hotel, and Steve Owen from award-winning construction firm Pave Aways, discussing some of the big issues in their sectors.
Watch online from 12.30pm and on-demand anytime at https://www.sbltv.co.uk.