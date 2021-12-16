8.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 16, 2021

Shropshire Business Live TV to air festive-themed December show

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

The December edition of Shropshire Business Live TV airs today with a whole heap of festive fun lined up for this month’s show.

December's Shropshire Business Live TV will be a festive edition
December's Shropshire Business Live TV will be a festive edition

The monthly business show is a collaboration between Shropshire Business, Shropshire Live and Yarrington and airs at 12.30pm.

On this month’s show

– Meet some of the special business guests behind the windows of our virtual advent calendar.

– Find out why multi award-winning Shropshire opticial eyewear styling boutique, Style Optique (Market Drayton), has hit the airwaves with a fresh and fun take on a festive classic.

– Discover the magic of a white Christmas for retailers in Shrewsbury’s annual festive video.

– Enjoy an update on the seasonal antics of Eric The Turkey, courtesy of Adrian Hill from Morris Lubricants.

Studio guests include John Cushing from the award-winning Goldstone Hall Hotel, and Steve Owen from award-winning construction firm Pave Aways, discussing some of the big issues in their sectors.

Watch online from 12.30pm and on-demand anytime at https://www.sbltv.co.uk.

