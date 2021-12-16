9.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 16, 2021

Aico takes part in Christmas Jumper Day supporting Save The Children

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

The Christmas festivities for Aico continued on Friday 10 December with colleagues taking part in the annual Christmas Jumper Day.

Aico Colleagues in their Christmas Jumpers for Save the Children

From glittery and glamourous to gaudy and garish, Aico donned their favourite festive jumper to raise over £335 for Save the Children.

Children’s Charity Save The Children provides help and assistance to children in the UK and all over the world. Since its launch in 2012, the event has raised more than £27 million through the nation wearing their most festive jumpers for one Friday in December.

Mental Health and Wellbeing at Aico is a key factor integrated into the company dynamic. Each month Mental Health First Aiders hold dedicated sessions discussing various topics to support all, from understanding stress to living with an illness/disability. December’s
session was combined with Christmas Jumper Day with ‘Festive Wellbeing’ giving colleagues the opportunity to decorate cookies with a festive touch. The Christmas Spirit was shared all round with festive jumpers and jingles.

Kelly Hodgetts, Sales Office Manager for Aico attended the Festive Wellbeing activity and was delighted that this could be incorporated into Christmas Jumper Day commenting “Christmas is well known for being a joyous, celebratory time of year, this isn’t always the case with some finding Christmas lonely, difficult or overwhelming. In these unpredictable times, Christmas can seem even more foreboding, and your mental health can really suffer. It was great to have some fun, down time with my colleagues today and we certainly got into the Christmas spirit, wearing our festive jumpers to raise money for Save the Children, decorating cookies and of course – eating mince pies!”

Community Liaison, Jane Pritchard said “Christmas Jumper Day was great fun. As we all start to get into the festive spirit, it was fantastic to see so many colleagues supporting our December office fundraising day! As part of our mental health programme, colleagues also enjoyed our Cookie Decorating sessions. Just taking half an hour out of your day, getting creative and having a laugh, sent everyone home in good spirits for the weekend.”

