Shropshire Homes employees to enjoy extended festive break

Personnel at a local property developer have been rewarded for their hard work this year, with an additional four days of annual leave to be taken over the Christmas period.

Staff at Shropshire Homes will be enjoying an extended festive break

Office and site staff will be finishing work for the year on Friday 17 December, with sales staff finishing on Monday 20 December. This break includes the closure of Sales Offices across all of Shropshire Homes’ developments in and around the county.

The announcement was made by Managing Director Richard Shackleton earlier in the year, citing the board of directors’ wish to make sure all of their employees are able to make the most of the festive season with loved ones.

- Advertisement -

Richard said, “Christmas 2020 was not quite the break that we all look forward to at the end of a busy year, with restrictions hampering many of the celebrations that we had planned. We are pleased that there is more opportunity for gatherings to take place this year and we recognise the huge benefit of this time away from work for our employees.

“It is thanks to the dedication of our team that we are on track to complete 190 sales this year, getting lots of people into their new homes in time for their own celebrations. We think our employees deserve time to enjoy this success as well.”