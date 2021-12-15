11.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Shropshire Homes employees to enjoy extended festive break

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Personnel at a local property developer have been rewarded for their hard work this year, with an additional four days of annual leave to be taken over the Christmas period.

Staff at Shropshire Homes will be enjoying an extended festive break
Staff at Shropshire Homes will be enjoying an extended festive break

Office and site staff will be finishing work for the year on Friday 17 December, with sales staff finishing on Monday 20 December.  This break includes the closure of Sales Offices across all of Shropshire Homes’ developments in and around the county.

The announcement was made by Managing Director Richard Shackleton earlier in the year, citing the board of directors’ wish to make sure all of their employees are able to make the most of the festive season with loved ones.

- Advertisement -

Richard said, “Christmas 2020 was not quite the break that we all look forward to at the end of a busy year, with restrictions hampering many of the celebrations that we had planned.  We are pleased that there is more opportunity for gatherings to take place this year and we recognise the huge benefit of this time away from work for our employees.

“It is thanks to the dedication of our team that we are on track to complete 190 sales this year, getting lots of people into their new homes in time for their own celebrations.  We think our employees deserve time to enjoy this success as well.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP