Wednesday, December 15, 2021

New face joins the Henshalls team

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire insurance broker has welcomed a new face to its growing team as part of ambitious growth plans.

Jordan Culliss
Jordan Culliss is the latest colleague to join Henshalls Insurance Brokers, and she will be based at their head office in Newport High Street.

Focusing on commercial insurance, Jordan will play a key role in supporting business clients across the county and the wider region, and she said she’s looking forward to being part of the close-knit and professional Henshalls team.

“I have worked in insurance for the past few years, and Henshalls have a reputation that speaks for itself, so it was an easy decision to make when I was offered a new role with them.

“I am very excited about the challenge ahead and I am keen to get started on my Henshalls journey with the aim of developing a strong and productive role for myself within the company.

“Throughout my career, I have always been proud of the high level of customer service I am able to deliver, and I’m delighted to be able to start working with both existing and new commercial insurance clients to develop my skills even further.”

Jordan has previously worked for commercial insurance brokers in Shrewsbury, and also worked with Henshalls’ operations manager Rose Stephen in a former role in the county town.

Henshalls managing director Mark Freeman said: “We’ve seen a real increase in customer demand for business and commercial insurance advice since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, and we’re always looking for new specialists to join us.

“Given the rise in business inquiries, we’re very pleased that Jordan has chosen to become part of the Henshalls family, and we’re impressed already with the work and commitment she has shown in her new role.

“At Henshalls we are constantly growing in order to keep up with business growth, and we’re pleased that once again we’ve been able to recruit a colleague who has a clear understanding of the local business community and its very specific needs.”

