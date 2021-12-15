Nail and beauty training academy opens attractive new premises at Condover Mews Business Park

A company which teaches new skills in nail and beauty treatments has completed the letting of attractive new premises in a village near Shrewsbury.

Bespoke Nail and Beauty Education Ltd has opened at The Hayloft, a two-storey period building at Condover Mews Business Park

Extending to approximately 721 sq ft, The Hayloft has been converted to feature two dedicated beauty aesthetic rooms, a nail room and a reception area.



The property benefits from a charming courtyard setting and has five car parking spaces.



Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “Condover Mews Business Park, situated within the heart of the village, is around five miles south of Shrewsbury town centre and convenient for both the A49 and A5 bypass.



“The Hayloft offers well-appointed accommodation with modern facilities.



“We are pleased to have completed a letting to Amanda Griffiths for the premises to be used as a training centre and offices for Bespoke Nail and Beauty Education Ltd.



“The company is an excellent addition to Condover Mews Business Park and we wish them well.”



Bespoke Nail and Beauty Education Ltd operate the largest nail, beauty and aesthetics training academy in Shropshire, with its team of experienced educators providing more than 45 classes.

