Aaron & Partners’ first ever apprentice completes course with flying colours

Law firm Aaron & Partners’ first ever non-legal apprentice has been praised after she completed her course with flying colours, having started in the middle of the pandemic.

Charlotte Weeden, Marketing Executive at Aaron and Partners, and Tori McHale, solicitor in the firm’s Employment Law team

Charlotte Weeden, one of the firm’s Marketing Executives, finished her Level 4 Digital Marketing Apprenticeship three months early with a distinction grade.

Charlotte, whose training provider was Baltic Apprenticeships, said that after joining Aaron & Partners as a Marketing Assistant back in 2019, she wanted to develop her skillset and knowledge in the field.

She said: “Throughout my career, I’ve been entirely self-taught, so it was fantastic to get new knowledge from other people.

“I was in a group of 12, and we would share our experiences and different ways of doing things.

“It was a brilliant way to develop skills and learn about the industry at the same time.”

Charlotte, 26, started her course in September 2020, and finished in October 2021 – three months ahead of schedule.

In terms of future plans, she added: “I hope to keep developing my skills and knowledge here at Aaron & Partners. I’m hugely grateful to the firm for the faith they’ve shown in me.

“Digital marketing is ever changing and such an exciting sector to work in.”

Lauren Mears, Digital Marketing Programme Lead at Baltic Apprenticeships, who was Charlotte’s learning mentor, said: “Charlotte was a fantastic apprentice. She was committed to the programme and was determined to complete her course with outstanding marks.

“Her dedication to her apprenticeship and passion for marketing was infectious, and we loved being able to guide her through the programme.

“We have no doubt that Charlotte has a long, successful career ahead of her.”

Tori McHale, a solicitor in the Employment Law team, has also achieved success by completing her Postgraduate Diploma in HR Management, a Chartered Institute of Professional Development Level 7-accredited course, supported by the firm.

Tori said: “It’s not been easy juggling studies with the need to be there for clients that have needed our support more than ever during the pandemic.

“I’m proud to have achieved qualifications which add another important string to my bow and will enhance my ability to assist clients with their HR requirements.”

Nick Clarke, Senior Partner at Aaron and Partners, said: “Charlotte and Tori deserve great credit for the hard work and perseverance they have shown in completing their respective courses.

“It’s good news for us; supporting the development of our people is fundamental to our strategy so it’s always pleasing when we see that support turn into individual success.

“We are very proud of them both.”