8.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Shrewsbury is now “buzzing” on a Sunday, say traders

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Free parking, special events and a pedestrian-friendly atmosphere are all helping to make Sundays in Shrewsbury more popular than ever, according to businesses.

Shrewsbury's busy High Street
Shrewsbury's busy High Street

Traders in Shrewsbury town centre say Sundays are becoming increasingly popular, with an ever-growing number of shops, cafes and restaurants now opening on a regular basis. 

Shrewsbury BID has organised a number of events, including Sofa Sundays, which brought family activities and comfortable sofas to The Square during the autumn, and live music in the run-up to Christmas. 

Car parking is free on Sundays in Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks, and Wyle Cop (uphill) and High Street are closed to through-traffic from 10am to 4pm on weekends, allowing bars and cafes to spill out onto the street and people to enjoy more space. 

Mark Edwards, owner of Prego shoes in The Square, said Sundays had turned into one of the best days of the week. 

“Customers are appearing more relaxed in their visit to our shop on this day resulting in purchasing more,” he said. 

“Customers are telling us they really enjoy the atmosphere on a Sunday, especially when events are taking place in The Square, and having less traffic definitely helps too.” 

Stacey Hill, a director on the Shrewsbury BID board and owner of Oberon in Wyle Cop, said it was great to see the town centre bustling on a Sunday. 

She added: “I think Sundays are as good as they have ever been in Shrewsbury, and it seems like more and more traders are getting on board and opening on Sundays – which we hope will encourage more people to come into town. 

“Free parking in Abbey Foregate and Frankwell is a fantastic bonus, and with more special events taking place, Shrewsbury is really buzzing on a Sunday.” 

