Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Severn Mortgage and Protect finds new home for growing team

Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shrewsbury-based mortgage broker has relocated for the second time this year as the size of its team continues to grow.

Rob Brookes founder of Severn Mortgage and Protect

Mortgage Advice Bureau – Severn Mortgage and Protect moved to Shrewsbury Business Park in the spring of 2021 as the team began to expand from a core of three following their launch in late 2020. 

However, with a buoyant property market and huge demand for expert advice, the firm has continued to grow ever since and now stands at 13 including founder Rob Brookes.

The team will not have far go though, as they have taken a larger unit within their existing space in Mercury House, as managing director Rob Brookes explains;

‘In a way we’d only just got used to our new home but our growth rate since launch and in the latter part of 2021 has necessitated this strategic move. 

‘Whilst such swift relocations aren’t that commonly sought out or indeed recommended in the residential property market, we truly are really excited to be on the move again into a bigger space so soon. 

‘It will help us to provide the best possible environment for our growing team here in the office and provide a fantastic base for our remote workers (four of the team are remote) when they need it.’

Mortgage Advice Bureau – Severn Mortgage and Protect is planning further expansion still and is currently recruiting for mortgage advisor, mortgage and protection advisor and a case manager/administrator roles. 

The roles are available on both an in-office or remote working basis with competitive packages and strong lead sources.

