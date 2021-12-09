Webinar sharing expertise of top family lawyer

A Shropshire family law specialist will be sharing her expert knowledge during a webinar in the new year.

Philippa Pearson, partner at Lanyon Bowdler

Divorce and the Family Farm – Essential Tips, will be presented by Philippa Pearson, a partner at law firm Lanyon Bowdler.

The pre-recorded webinar will be streamed at 12.30pm on Thursday, January 27, and will remain available to view by delegates who have registered by then for 90 days.

- Advertisement -

The one-hour presentation is an excellent opportunity for lawyers and other interested parties to learn more about the often complex issues surrounding all aspects of family law.

The focus of the webinar will be on the unique challenges the family farm presents to family lawyers and Philippa will provide essential farming case tips for divorce and cohabitation matters – including preparation, relevant case law, necessary evidence and controlling the paperwork.

Delegates can learn about farming language, such as SFPs, ELMs, FBTs, AHAs, livestock and deadstock and other useful terminology, important issues surrounding trusts and beneficial interests, practical tips on keeping on top of paperwork, instructing the right experts and what to consider in letters of instruction.

Philippa said: “Family law is a fascinating field to work in and can be an extremely satisfying experience, but it can also often be really challenging which is why I am very happy to share my knowledge and experiences gained over a number of years.

“I hope the delegates who view the webinar will find it useful and that it will be of some benefit to them – I am trying to cover as much ground as possible during the time available.”

Philippa joined Lanyon Bowdler last year, is based at the firm’s Hereford office and was previously a partner at a firm in London.

She is recognised as a Recommended Lawyer in the 2022 Legal 500 and is highly experienced in divorce law, financial matters and prenuptial agreements.

For more about the webinar and to book, click here.