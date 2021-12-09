Shropshire IT company joins EPX Technical Services family

A Shropshire IT company has joined forces with one of the top providers in the UK – as it extends its team and its offering for county clients.

PC Net Solutions, based in Shrewsbury, has become part of the EPX Technical Services family.

Managing Director Katy Jones said the team could not wait to start working together with EPX after the partnership was officially agreed on December 2.

“PC Net and EPX share a common goal and, through this exciting collaboration, both our team and the team at EPX will have opportunities to reach out to more businesses and continue offering top-quality IT solutions and support for them,” Katy said.

“We have known the guys at EPX and have been exchanging knowledge with them for quite a while.

“Our customer care is so important, and it is fantastic to connect with an IT support company as reactive and proactive as EPX are. We are confident that our customers will be happy with the increased range of experience and skills we can offer together.”

PC Net Solutions has successfully trading and growing its business client base since 1998 with a focus on professional, friendly and customer-focused care and support.

EPX has been established for over 15 years and has earned an outstanding reputation for professionalism and being trusted IT partners. Recently, EPX has won the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 Award and been named as one of the top 25 MSPs (Managed Service Providers) in the UK, along with being ranked 404th in the world.

The newly established partnership also brings many synergies through the use of existing skills, resources and products, and facilitates the exchange of knowledge, training, and development opportunities.

Daniel Ellis, CEO of EPX, said: “We have known Katy and the PC Net team for several years and are incredibly excited to welcome them to our team. The support team is now much larger, with a wealth of experience in security and cloud technology, plus a highly professional approach to customer success.”

As a result of this new partnership, the total headcount now stands at 25 staff, and over time PC Net will begin trading as EPX.

“Our clients can be assured that there will be no change to the high standard of service they receive,” adds Katy. “The addition of EPX will simply allow us to strengthen our existing range of solutions and introduce additional skillsets and specialisms to the PC Net team.”