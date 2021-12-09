5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 9, 2021

Shortlist success for TG Builders’ Merchants

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire firm is hoping to win another prestigious national industry title after once again being shortlisted for a major award.

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager Mark Evans and TG Group managing director Tudor Griffiths
TG Builders’ Merchants general manager Mark Evans and TG Group managing director Tudor Griffiths

The team from Tudor Griffiths Group, in Ellesmere, are one of three finalists in the Builders’ Merchant of the Year category at this year’s Builders’ Merchants Awards – and it’s a title that they have been shortlisted for in previous years too.

Now staff are excitedly awaiting the awards ceremony on February 4, 2022, which will take place at the Westminster Bridge Park Plaza Hotel in London.

- Advertisement -

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager, Mark Evans, said the team was delighted to be shortlisted again in such a high-profile competition.

“We have a proven track record of success having previously won Kitchen and Bathroom Showroom of the Year, and Community Initiative of the Year, but the overall Builders’ Merchants of the Year Award is really the most coveted title.

“This year we’re particularly keen to see if we can win the Builders’ Merchant of the Year category, and we can’t wait to see what the judges have decided.

“It will also be fantastic to take part in an in-person ceremony again after all the difficulties the pandemic has caused, and we’re looking forward to catching up with colleagues from across the UK to learn more about how they’ve rallied and adapted during such challenging times.”

The Builders’ Merchant Awards are in their 20th anniversary year, and the winners will be announced in front of over 750 industry colleagues. The event has been organised by Builders’ Merchants News in partnership with the Builders’ Merchants Federation.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP