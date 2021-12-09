Shortlist success for TG Builders’ Merchants

A Shropshire firm is hoping to win another prestigious national industry title after once again being shortlisted for a major award.

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager Mark Evans and TG Group managing director Tudor Griffiths

The team from Tudor Griffiths Group, in Ellesmere, are one of three finalists in the Builders’ Merchant of the Year category at this year’s Builders’ Merchants Awards – and it’s a title that they have been shortlisted for in previous years too.

Now staff are excitedly awaiting the awards ceremony on February 4, 2022, which will take place at the Westminster Bridge Park Plaza Hotel in London.

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager, Mark Evans, said the team was delighted to be shortlisted again in such a high-profile competition.

“We have a proven track record of success having previously won Kitchen and Bathroom Showroom of the Year, and Community Initiative of the Year, but the overall Builders’ Merchants of the Year Award is really the most coveted title.

“This year we’re particularly keen to see if we can win the Builders’ Merchant of the Year category, and we can’t wait to see what the judges have decided.

“It will also be fantastic to take part in an in-person ceremony again after all the difficulties the pandemic has caused, and we’re looking forward to catching up with colleagues from across the UK to learn more about how they’ve rallied and adapted during such challenging times.”

The Builders’ Merchant Awards are in their 20th anniversary year, and the winners will be announced in front of over 750 industry colleagues. The event has been organised by Builders’ Merchants News in partnership with the Builders’ Merchants Federation.