Aico supports Santa’s Little Stars Christmas campaign

The season of goodwill is upon us, and Aico began December with support to local charity, Little Stars Baby Bank.

Aico colleagues with Little Stars Baby Bank after wrapping presents

On December 1st and 2nd, Aico colleagues took part in the ‘Santa’s Little Stars’ initiative, wrapping presents for children the charity supports.

Throughout November, Aico colleagues alongside local organisations donated a selection of gifts for children aged 0-12 months, 1-3 years and 3-5 years which included musical toys, jigsaw puzzles, colouring books and pencils.

Aico colleagues spent two days wrapping these presents for vulnerable children across the county, who would otherwise go without this Christmas. Louise Cowling, Marketing Executive, who spent one of the two days wrapping was delighted to be involved in the initiative saying “Knowing these gifts will help brighten the festive season for families across Shropshire by giving gifts to little ones ready to open Christmas morning is heart-warming. It’s incredible to be making a difference especially at this time of year.”

Leanne Simcoe commented: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to all the volunteers for their kindness and amazing wrapping skills. Over the two days we wrapped 288 presents which will go out to little ones all over Shropshire. Thank you for your time, support and donations which was invaluable to us and helped to make Santa’s Little Stars 2021 campaign a huge success!”

Little Stars Baby Bank are based in Shrewsbury, Shropshire and their mission is to help parents in need of essential baby items through generous donations from the community. Research revealed that a significant number of local families were in desperate need of this type of donation system and the team at Little Stars Baby Bank wanted to support this cause, helping to give children the best possible start in life.