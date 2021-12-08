Shropshire independent care provider appoints new CE

Shropshire’s largest independent care provider has appointed a new chief executive following the retirement of its long-standing CEO for the second time.

Coverage Care Services Chairman Ian Gordon welcomes new Chief Executive Debbie Price (right) and new Head of Operations Mandy Walker (left).

Debbie Price has taken the reins from David Coull at Coverage Care Services, which operates 12 homes on a not-for-profit basis throughout Shropshire.

She has stepped up to the role from operations director, a position she has held within the organisation for the last six years.

Debbie was selected following an executive search and interview process by the Coverage Care Board.

She said: “I am honoured to have been given this responsibility and delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a dedicated and passionate team of people.

“Coverage Care Services plays a vital role in supporting hundreds of Shropshire people when they need it most.

“The last 18 months has demonstrated like never before the sheer commitment, resilience, skills and compassion of our hard-working team of staff across our homes and I could not be prouder stepping up to this position.

“It is a challenging time to be in the care sector as we recover from the pandemic and operate with limited public resources, but we must continue to deliver the highest quality of care possible, and I will work with all of my colleagues to ensure we remain at the forefront of the care sector here in Shropshire.”

Setting out her vision for the organisation over the next five years Debbie said there would be a strong focus on developing new ways of working and reducing the organisation’s environmental impact.

David, who officially retired as CEO in 2019 after 15 years, was brought back to lead the organisation on an interim basis in March 2020 at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He now steps down to enjoy his well-earned retirement although will continue to hold a non-executive position on the Coverage Care Services Board.

Company chairman, Ian Gordon, welcomed Debbie into her new role at a recent meeting of the board of directors.

He said: “Debbie has a long and distinguished career in care, both at operational and strategic levels, making her the ideal person to lead Coverage Care Services through the next phase of its development.

“Debbie has worked closely alongside David throughout the last 18 months to steer the organisation through one of the biggest challenges it has ever faced, and we know that with her dedication, passion and professionalism, Coverage Care will be in safe hands regardless of any future changes which may impact on the care sector.

“We once again wish David a well-earned retirement and extend our thanks for his support, experience and leadership these last few months.”

Mandy Walker, who previously held the position of quality and assurance manager, has been appointed to take over as head of operations.