4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Freight company to support global success of Shropshire firms

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire shipping company which supports businesses with their overseas trade is helping to celebrate their success by backing one of the UK’s biggest awards.

Anton Gunter, managing director of Global Freight Services
Anton Gunter, managing director of Global Freight Services

Telford based Global Freight has thrown its weight behind the 2022 Federation of Small Business Awards by sponsoring the International Business of the Year category in both the West Midlands and East Midlands regions.

It is the fourth year in which the company has sponsored the award and managing director Anton Gunter is urging businesses who wish to be recognised for their international success to get their entries in before the deadline early next year.

- Advertisement -

He said: “Shropshire is a vibrant county and we know from experience that there are many small businesses in the area which are operating sustainable export programmes and growing as a result of international trade.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for these businesses to celebrate their achievements and demonstrate the success of their global reach.”

The criteria for the International Business of the Year Award calls for novice and established importers and exporters to demonstrate how working internationally has benefited business profitably, growth and strategy.

Applications for the West Midlands heat, which includes businesses located in Shropshire, must be submitted by January 30th and expert judges will shortlist finalists ahead of the final on April 6, 2022. The winners will then battle it out with 11 other regional finalists at the national awards ceremony to be held in Glasgow later in the year.

Wolverhampton-based International Pipeline Structural Solutions Limited, which is a market leader in the supply of pipes, fittings and flanges, won the 2020 award for West Midlands International Business of the Year.

Mr Gunter said: “As experts in the export sector, we are delighted to be sponsoring these awards again and it will be fantastic, after a year’s break because of the pandemic, to get back to a face-to-face awards dinner and networking event.

“We’re really looking forward to finding out more about businesses in the area who are successfully trading around the world and it would be very exciting to see some Shropshire businesses making the shortlist.”

To enter the FSB Celebrating Small Business Award International Business of the Year category, go to: https://www.fsbawards.co.uk/enter.html

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP