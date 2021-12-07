6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Victory for Roden Hall Care Home at Caring UK Awards 2021

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Roden Hall Care Home, which is operated by Rotherwood Healthcare, has won ‘Regional Care Home of the Year Midlands and Wales’ at the prestigious Caring UK Awards 2021.

Roden Hall Care Home
The annual awards recognise excellence and achievement within the care sector across the UK.

The glittering awards ceremony took place on 2nd December at the Athena in Leicester and was attended by members of the of Rotherwood Healthcare team.

The Home Manager, Karen Pennell, has said: “The award is testament to our dedicated carers and their commitment to delivering exceptional care, especially in the face of unprecedented challenges.

“At Roden, we have worked hard to create a happy and comfortable environment for our residents: from offering a range of inspiring and engaging activities, enticing dining options, to ensuring our residents are treated with compassion and dignity. This is well-deserved recognition for the Roden Hall team.”

Roden Hall Care Home offers Residential and Nursing Care to older people.

