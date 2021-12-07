Shrewsbury Folk Festival teams up with local business as main stage sponsor

Two Shropshire success stories have teamed up to launch a new partnership.

Sally-Ann Said, manager of Turtle Doves Shrewsbury with the festival’s sponsorship manager Alison James

Shrewsbury Folk Festival, one of the country’s leading folk events, has welcomed Turtle Doves, the designer and manufacturer of recycled cashmere accessories, as the new sponsor of its main stage.

Turtle Doves, which has its flagship store on Shrewsbury’s Wyle Cop, has a long association with the festival as part of its craft village at the August Bank Holiday event at the West Mid Showground.

The festival’s main stage, that will host stars including musical legend Judy Collins in 2022, will be named in Turtle Doves honour, matching the avian theme of the names of the festival stages which include Skylark, Goldfinch and Siskin.

Graham Holbrook, CEO of Turtle Doves, said: “Turtles Doves are so proud to be the lead sponsor at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Our lovely business’ growth is entwined with this wonderful event. Our children grew up surrounded by the music, dancing and joy that only comes from folk music, particularly in our home town’s festival. None of us would be the same without it.”

Festival Director Sandra Surtees said: “We are delighted to have teamed up with Turtle Doves to take our professional relationship to a new level.

“Turtle Doves are passionate about the way they do business and recycling – something which echoes our own priorities. We’re incredibly proud to be working with this homegrown Shrewsbury success story and want to say an enormous thank you to Turtle Doves for its support.”