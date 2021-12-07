6 C
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Housing Group pledges thousands of volunteer hours to local communities

By Shropshire Live Business

The Wrekin Housing Group has pledged more than 2500  volunteer hours a year to help local communities and good causes.

Wrekin staff recently volunteered to help clear the garden at the Parkwood extra care scheme
Wrekin is actively supporting its employees in their efforts to volunteer across a wide range of activities and causes in their local communities. Staff have been offered up to an extra two days leave a year, dedicated to volunteering.

Wrekin, who provide over 13,000 homes for across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Staffordshire, is also encouraging employees to come forward with ideas of how they can make a difference across the communities we serve.

During the pandemic, many Wrekin staff have given their  time to help those in need – including shopping for neighbours, delivering food or medical prescriptions to vulnerable or elderly people, making welfare and befriending calls as well as joining the NHS vaccination effort.  Others have  taken part in litter picks, volunteered at food banks and supported a wide range of charities across our area.

David Wells, Executive Director of Operations at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“We are committed to supporting the communities in which both our tenants and staff live and work. We also have a strong tradition of throwing ourselves into fundraising, charity events and volunteering.

“We know that many colleagues want to support good causes of their own choosing – that is why we wanted to give people the opportunity to use a portion of their work time to help out in their local community.

“This is our most ambitious volunteer project to date, and these 2,600 volunteer hours will provide our staff with another fantastic opportunity to make a difference to people’s lives.”

