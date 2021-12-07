6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Accolades for top team members at annual company awards

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire construction firm has handed out a string of accolades to its staff in recognition of their achievements during the year.

Site managers Kevin Bowden and Simon Gough, who were named as Pave Aways’ Employee of the Year and Colleague of the Year at its annual awards
Site managers Kevin Bowden and Simon Gough, who were named as Pave Aways’ Employee of the Year and Colleague of the Year at its annual awards

Pave Aways presented special awards recognising its top performers at its annual staff Christmas party at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on December 3.

Trainee of the Year went to carpentry apprentice Dan Stones, site manager Kevin Bowden won Employee of the Year with Simon Gough, another site manager, picking up the Colleague of the Year award, one that is voted for by staff.

- Advertisement -

Architect and Design Manager Keeley Fox scooped the Neil Holding Award, which is given in memory of the firm’s former quality manager who died after a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. It recognises an employee who goes above and beyond their role and was chosen by the firm’s board of directors.

A belated presentation for the 2020 Neil Holding award was made to Finance Manager Charlie Davies for her dedication during the covid pandemic.

Managing Director Steven Owen said the awards were extra special as last year’s celebration couldn’t be held and no awards were given.

“The last 18 months has been incredibly challenging for the construction industry with the coronavirus and lockdowns. Being able to gather our team together in one place and say thank you for their hard work was particularly poignant.

“Choosing the recipients for the annual awards is always a tough choice but Dan, Kevin, Keeley and Charlie all go the extra mile. Simon is hugely respected by his colleagues and was a well-deserved winner of Colleague of the Year.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP