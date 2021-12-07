6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

10th anniversary celebrations for Shrewsbury beauty therapist

A holistic therapist from Shropshire is celebrating 10 years of running her own beauty salon on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Sarah Hodnett of Beauty by Sarah
Sarah Hodnett, an award-winning therapist, set up Beauty by Sarah in Gains Park just before Christmas in 2011 after 6 years of working in Manchester. The business has gone from strength to strength with the premises being extended over the years to include two therapy rooms, a nail bar and a reception area.

Sarah has been in the health and beauty business for over 20 years, having started as a Saturday girl in a hair salon in Shrewsbury and then training in a wide range of beauty therapies at Radbrook College. From taking over a small business at the Prince Rupert Hotel to working in department stores and as a beauty expert on DM Digital TV in Manchester, Sarah is delighted to celebrate a decade of offering her customers the best on-site experience in her stylish salon.

Sarah said: “Despite the pandemic, my clients have remained loyal and I’ve been busier than ever having picked up a number of new clients from my online aromatherapy, self-massage and make-up workshops which I ran when the business was closed.

“It’s been a challenging two years for everyone but people are beginning to feel they need a treat whether that be a facial, a massage or foot treatment. I’m really looking forward to getting back to running pamper events, raising money for charity and helping people look glamourous for special occasions and holidays.”

Over the years, Sarah has helped raise funds for Severn Hospice, the Shrewsbury Street Pastors, West Midlands Search & Rescue and Cruse Bereavement Care and is the regional coordinator of Look Good Feel Better UK helping ladies struggling with the visible side effects of cancer with skincare and make-up advice.

