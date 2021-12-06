3.9 C
New services launched as Q continues to grow

A Shropshire financial services company has strengthened its team as it continues to expand.

Q Financial Services has welcomed Helen Esslemont and Joanne to the team
Q Financial Services has welcomed Helen Esslemont and Joanne to the team

Q Financial Services – which has bases in Wellington and Shrewsbury – has launched new departments dealing with wills and buildings and contents and welcomed Joanne Wilkinson and Helen Esslemont to its team of specialists.

Stuart Mackintosh, Q director, said the move meant the firm could now offer an even wider range of financial advice and support to clients across the West Midlands.

“We have enjoyed a period of excellent growth and have taken the opportunity to add these new services to our range to build on that success and offer the widest possible range of services under the one roof.

“Both Joanne and Helen bring expertise and experience to the Q team and we are delighted that they will be working with us as we continue to grow. We are very excited about the prospects for the year ahead.”

Helen is a widely-respected will writer with a range of qualifications who also has a background in social care.

She has managed the setting up and running of a number of care and support services, supporting thousands of patients and carers across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Staffordshire.  

Outside work she enjoys kayaking and swimming outside in lakes or in the sea and has travelled extensively.

Joanne, has more than 25 years in customer service, estate agency and the general insurance sectors, giving her an expert insight into the buildings and contents field.

Stuart added: “Jo is passionate about the dedicated and bespoke service she offers to her clients, walking alongside them at every step of their journey to ensure their complete satisfaction.”

