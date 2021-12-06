3.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, December 6, 2021

Law firm recruits conveyancer amid rising demand for homes

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has appointed a new expert conveyancer to its growing Residential Property team.

Andrew Davies, Danielle Elcock and Nichola Wilson
Andrew Davies, Danielle Elcock and Nichola Wilson

Experienced property specialist and licensed conveyancer Danielle Elcock has joined the firm’s Telford office where she will assist buyers and sellers with their home sales and purchases at a time when property prices and demand are at a record high.

Mrs Elcock will work closely with partner Andrew Davies, senior associate Nichola Wilson, and head of department Javed Ahmed.

- Advertisement -

Andrew Davies said: “We are seeing a hugely busy period with properties selling across Shropshire at a rate we haven’t seen for many years.

“This has seen us expanding our team to meet this demand and Danielle is the perfect fit. She is widely respected and experienced in all conveyancing matters having led on thousands of transactions throughout her career so far.

“She has settled in superbly and is already successfully leading on a number of transactions for our clients.

Danielle Elcock added: “I have always been impressed by mfg when dealing with its team in the past and I am looking forward to being part of such an established firm which has an excellent reputation not just regionally, but nationally too.

“At such a busy time for the housing market we have the opportunity to grow further so I think it is really exciting to be part of the team here in Telford and working closely with three first-class conveyancers in Andrew, Nichola and Javed.”

Qualifying as a licenced conveyancer in 2010, Mrs Elcock is also a member of the Council for Licensed Conveyors.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP