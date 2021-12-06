Law firm recruits conveyancer amid rising demand for homes

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has appointed a new expert conveyancer to its growing Residential Property team.

Andrew Davies, Danielle Elcock and Nichola Wilson

Experienced property specialist and licensed conveyancer Danielle Elcock has joined the firm’s Telford office where she will assist buyers and sellers with their home sales and purchases at a time when property prices and demand are at a record high.

Mrs Elcock will work closely with partner Andrew Davies, senior associate Nichola Wilson, and head of department Javed Ahmed.

Andrew Davies said: “We are seeing a hugely busy period with properties selling across Shropshire at a rate we haven’t seen for many years.

“This has seen us expanding our team to meet this demand and Danielle is the perfect fit. She is widely respected and experienced in all conveyancing matters having led on thousands of transactions throughout her career so far.

“She has settled in superbly and is already successfully leading on a number of transactions for our clients.

Danielle Elcock added: “I have always been impressed by mfg when dealing with its team in the past and I am looking forward to being part of such an established firm which has an excellent reputation not just regionally, but nationally too.

“At such a busy time for the housing market we have the opportunity to grow further so I think it is really exciting to be part of the team here in Telford and working closely with three first-class conveyancers in Andrew, Nichola and Javed.”

Qualifying as a licenced conveyancer in 2010, Mrs Elcock is also a member of the Council for Licensed Conveyors.