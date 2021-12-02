4.1 C
The Wrekin Housing Group makes a stand against domestic violence

The Wrekin Housing Group has underlined its commitment to the welfare of residents and employees by making a stand against domestic violence.

Wrekin Staff making a stand against domestic violence

Wrekin staff are being encouraged to pledge never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women as part of the 16 Days of Action Against Domestic Violence – a campaign which aims to highlight what organisations can do to aid their employees who endure domestic violence.

Staff pinned on white ribbons to support White Ribbon Day – the world’s largest initiative that encourages men to act and make a difference.

Staff have also been undertaking training around Domestic Abuse to help spot the signs and be able to signpost to support.

In March the murder of Sarah Everard brought women’s experience of men’s violence to the forefront of all of our minds and a key message of White ribbon this year is #AllMenCan which is designed to open up conversations around men acting and making a stand.

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive says; “All men can make a difference by thinking of their own behaviour and being prepared to call out sexist and harassing behaviour when they see it. I want to encourage all men to listen to women and learn to be allies, so that we can end violence against women once and for all.”

