Bridgnorth shopping initiative extended

A new shopping initiative which launched recently in Bridgnorth has been extended, opening up a huge new market to local traders.

Nigel Clarke of Wool & More of Bridgnorth who has been receiving orders from throughout the UK since joining the ShopAppy scheme

The town recently received funding to set up a ‘ShopAppy’ website aimed at bringing local retailers and customers together to become more successful and sustainable.

Now the scheme has joined forces with the UK’s largest online shopping platform to enable local businesses to sell their products throughout the country and internationally.

The grant for Shopappy was received from Shropshire Council’s Economic Recovery scheme as a result of an application by Love Bridgnorth, a campaign which promotes the town and organises events to boost footfall.

Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth welcomed the new partnership with ShopLocalOnline.org and said it was already proving successful.

“ShopAppy.com is a bespoke ‘shop and support’ local website which operates in about 100 towns throughout the UK and it is giving a big boost to Bridgnorth,” she explained.

“It makes it easy for people to browse, book and buy from their local businesses at their convenience and its mission isn’t to create more online customers but to create a community of local shoppers who can opt to buy locally in the way they choose.

“This new expansion gives Bridgnorth retailers a national platform so the sky is the limit for them now,” she said, “the launch was covered in the national press and the new site was receiving 100 visits per minute last weekend – that’s a huge potential audience for Bridgnorth retailers.”

So far almost 50 businesses are involved, including Beamans & Sons in Low Town, Tanners, Tea & Roses, Hopskotch, Kev’s Fruit and Veg and Blooms of Bridgnorth.

Work is going on to get e-cargo bikes delivering to local customers but for now there is a click and collect all purchases at The Crown where fresh produce can be kept in refrigerated storage.

Selina Graham, who heads up the Willey estate near Broseley, said that she had recently used Shopappy Bridgnorth commenting: “I wish I could have bought more – this is such a great way for people to support local businesses.”