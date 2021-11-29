AceOn switches to green energy with solar panel installation

A Shropshire-based renewable energy and battery company is demonstrating its own commitment to helping the environment with a £20,000 investment in solar panels, which will generate green energy for its Telford production site.

Solar panels on the roof of AceOn’s facility in Telford

The installation of 80 photovoltaic solar panels at AceOn’s facility in the town is set to generate more than 25,000 kWh of electricity every year, saving approximately 14.6 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. That’s how much carbon dioxide 240 trees would remove from the atmosphere in 10 years1.

AceOn, which has been developing cutting edge renewable energy products since 2012, has been actively reducing its environmental impact for a number of years through company-wide initiatives to reduce plastic use, install more efficient LED lighting, shredding cardboard for packaging, recycling more and minimising energy use.

However, with the effects of climate change being increasingly seen around the world,

AceOn Group managing director Mark Thompson was determined that they could – and should – do more.

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve been dedicated to developing new and innovative battery products which help in the fight back against climate change. Our vision as a company is about offering solutions today for tomorrow’s world, so getting solar panels fitted at our Shropshire headquarters in Telford was a really obvious next step in our own journey to net zero.

“Having solar power generated on site will reduce the carbon impact of making our products and it also shows our customers that we are serious about climate change and we practice what we preach – after all, we can’t sell our products if we are not following our own guidance.

“With the investment in solar PV panels, we can reduce our own carbon footprint for the next 40 years while helping our clients reduce theirs.”

The installation of the solar panels is the first phase in AceOn’s energy plan. The panels will be connected to the company’s brand new AceOn2.6 energy storage batteries in the new year, when they officially launch to the market, to further maximise the electricity generated.

The solar panel installation was part-funded by the Marches Renewable Energy Grant scheme, which provided small and medium-sized enterprises in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, with a 50 percent grant towards installing renewable energy at their premises.