Friday, November 26, 2021

Autocraft Telford celebrate 40 years in business

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire accident repair centre, Autocraft Telford, is this month celebrating 40 years in business.

Darren, Bob and Matt Fielding at Autocraft Telford
In 1981, brothers Robert and Colin Fielding founded Autocraft with £3000.00 in a 2000sq ft unit in St Georges, Telford. The first vehicles they repaired were a Triumph Dolomite and an Austin Marina van.

Although founded by Robert, In the early 1990’s, Roberts son’s, Darren and Matthew joined the business and the business continued to flourish.

By 2010, a new site at Hortonwood, Telford was identified. Plans were drawn up for the layout of an exciting new repair facility and in 2011 the business was relocated.

The modern Autocraft Telford is now the premier accident repair facility in Shropshire and the business continues to strengthen its position in the UK Accident Repair Industry.

Directors Darren and Matt Fielding are proud of how far the business has come since 1981.

“Our 40th anniversary is a big milestone for the company. Over the past four decades, we have seen vast changes in the industry and the way in which the business has needed to evolve.

“We are fortunate to have a talented team at Autocraft Telford who continue to take our business forward and ensure we deliver the best service to our customers. This
month is the perfect opportunity to celebrate with all of the team about what we have achieved as a business since 1981.”

As part of the 40 year celebrations, all of the team at Autocraft received a personal gift from the business to thank them all for their work.

