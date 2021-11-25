Self-storage company opens new branch in Shrewsbury

Self-storage company, Space Station, has announced the newest expansion to its UK operations with the opening of a new facility in Shrewsbury.

Up to 750 individual storage units are available to rent

The new store boasts a sizable 57,000 square feet of storage space available for local customers and businesses, which includes up to 750 individual storage units to rent, providing a boost to the accessibility of externally sourced storage in the local Shropshire community.

After purchasing from fellow storage company, Rent a Space, Space Station officially opened its doors to its newest venture earlier this year but will retain the previous external branding in the short term, until planning permission is approved to change it.

Whilst the plan is to fully refurbish the premises later in the year, customers will now be greeted by Space Station uniformed staff for all their needs and queries.

Included in the facility are a variety of different sized storage units, available to rent with great flexibility, with both short- and long-term options available. Furthermore, the facility is fitted with 24/7 CCTV surveillance and even has workshops and office spaces available for rent in addition to storage units.

Space Station’s CEO Kevin Prince, said: “It’s terrific for us to be able to open our new self-storage facility in Shrewsbury.

“Having just expanded one of our newer stores in Solihull earlier this year, it’s exciting to continue the momentum and open our 11th store in the UK, offering a variety of storage solutions to customers and businesses in the Shropshire region.

“Our new store gives our customers access to individual storage unit, as well as office workspaces, which are all managed extremely well by the existing team already in place. We are delighted that they have decided to remain in their positions, giving the existing customers a reassurance of a smooth transfer. We are excited to welcome them all to the Space Station family.”

This will be Space Station’s 11th store in the UK. The business was created by Alastair Caldwell, a former McLaren Formula 1 Team Manager, and is now owned by Heitman, a global real estate investment management firm. There are an additional ten locations in its portfolio throughout Greater London, Berkshire and Birmingham.