November episode of Shropshire Business Live TV airs today

November’s episode of Shropshire Business Live TV airs today with a jam-packed show aimed at the Shropshire business community.

Chris Pritchard of Shropshire Live and Carl Jones of Shropshire Business are back on your screens live from the Yarrington studio

The collaboration between Shropshire Live, Shropshire Business and Yarrington airs via https://www.sbltv.co.uk from 12.30pm.

On this month’s show

Rachel Laver, the new chief executive of The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, will be joining us in the studio to chat about taking on the role.

Our Ask The Expert guests include Chris Jones of Reclaim Tax UK, who introduces us to one of the companies he has helped – a real 24-carat success story.

Jennifer Gibson from Lanyon Bowdler offers some pointers on whether it’s right to be holding an office Christmas staff party this year.

And Nick Jones of Throgmorton Associates has some homework for us – to work out the personal wealth plan that will give you what you need in retirement.

Shropshire Council’s Hayley Owen also stops by for a chat about the recent conference – What’s Next for Shropshire?

Chris is joined by Paul Butters of Midlands Connect to talk about Shropshire’s rail upgrade plan which would see journey times improved and electrification of the railway line.

We head to Leaton Forest near Shrewsbury as Chris chats with Richard Dowman about the seasonal side of the business selling Christmas trees, which is an all year-round operation.

Carl finds out about Shrewsbury’s Christmas window dressing competition from the team at the Business Chamber

And Hollie Whittles, the Federation of Small Business West Midlands Regional Chair, will be chatting to us about the past year and hopes for business in 2022.

Plus, we have all the latest Shropshire business news throughout the show – including a special feature about an adventurous band of local businesspeople who scaled the side of the 60ft Aico building to raise funds for charity.

Join us today from 12.30pm at https://www.sbltv.co.uk.