NFU Mutual supports Wem Youth Club

NFU Mutual Market Drayton and Wem have donated £3221.25 to support a local youth club.

Pictured are Lorna Tommy (NFUM), Rebecca Millard (NFUM), Claire Glover (Wem Youth Club), Diane Smith (NFUM), Andrew Bowker (NFUM) and Kaz Plenty (Wem Youth Club)

Kaz Plenty from Wem Youth Club said: “The donation from NFU Mutual Market Drayton and Wem will help us in many ways. As funding has been cut, we rely on donations more and more.

“The funding will help us keep our sessions with professional youth workers going, add additional sessions, activities and trips for our young people, not to mention helping with general running costs of the club.

“We are also regrouping the outreach project for 14-18-year-old as the nights are drawing in the club could provide a safe, warm place for these young people to go. Hopefully the drop-in café type session will become popular.”

Rebecca Millard, Agent at NFU Mutual in Market Drayton and Wem, said: “The local community is at the core of the NFU Mutual Market Drayton and Wem values and we wanted to reach out and support local charities within our area.

“The last 18 months has been tough for everyone, but some charities have been hit extremely hard. The Wem Youth club do amazing work providing a safe place and opportunities for teenagers within our community, and as a local agency we felt compelled to reach out and support it in any we could.”

The NFU Mutual Market Drayton and Wem local offices are situated in the heart of Wem and Market Drayton providing a friendly approach to insurance and financial service.