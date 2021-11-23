Oswestry-based EAS announces duo of appointments

Oswestry-based Endpoint Automation Services has made two new hires, as it gears up for significant growth in 2022.

Ellie Kemp and Tim Holingsworth join the EAS team

Tim Hollingworth, joins as Lead Project Manager for existing and new automation projects. His role will see Tim utilising a wealth of incident management experience as well as adding significant value to the EAS Support Centre.

The new role has seen Tim relocating from Toronto, Canada, where he has held for the last four and a half years a Project Manager position with A&M Certified Restoration. Prior to this Tim was employed at Fujitsu as an Incident Service Manager.

- Advertisement -

Ellie Kemp has been appointed to the position of Technical Consultant. Ellie will immediately serve in an RPA Technical Consultant role for EAS’s existing and new automation projects. She brings with her considerable global account management experience and having recently graduated from the Manchester Codes Software Engineering Fast Track programme will add immediate value to the development team.

She has joined from Dentsu where Ellie held for over two and a half years a Global Investment Executive position, which saw her managing projects across over 50 international markets.

Phil Lewis, Managing Director at EAS comments: “Only midway into Q4 of 2021 and we have had another incredible year of growth. We are now excited to plan for EAS’s continued expansion into 2022. I take great pleasure in welcoming both Tim and Ellie, and wishing them all much success in their new challenging roles.”