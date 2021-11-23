7.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

New partner at Ludlow law firm as Residential Property team grows

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Ludlow legal firm has bolstered its Residential Property department with the appointment of a new specialist partner.

Liz Hulland and Richard Connolly
Liz Hulland and Richard Connolly

Liz Hulland has joined Corve Street-based mfg Solicitors and will work across Ludlow and the wider county advising the firm’s clients on a host of property-related issues including freehold and leasehold sales, complex property purchases and re-mortgages.

The property expert, who for the past 20 years has specialised in advising on the sales and purchases of character properties, barn conversions and new builds, will work closely with partner Richard Connolly and head of department, Javed Ahmed.

- Advertisement -

Richard Connolly said: “Liz is a sought-after and superb property lawyer with strong connections across Ludlow and Shropshire.

“She is a tremendous asset to our team and her drive and determination to do the best for our clients is already shining through. We are delighted to have her onboard.”

Liz Hulland added: “It is a really exciting opportunity for me to join the team at mfg Solicitors and as someone who has lived locally for many years, it is a dream to be working right in the heart of Ludlow.

“The local property market is booming and we want to make sure those buying, selling or developing properties have access to the best possible advice they can trust.

“The firm has an absolutely brilliant reputation here in Shropshire and across the wider region. I have joined at a really exciting time of growth and I am looking forward to supporting and advising our property clients in the months and years ahead.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP