Delivery driver creates and launches new app for all drivers

A former delivery driver from Shropshire has developed a new app to assist drivers.

Spencer Taylor

Five years ago, whilst taking a break from corporate life, Spencer Taylor took up a part time grocery delivery driver position with Tesco in Shrewsbury. Having experienced many of the difficulties associated with finding addresses and completing deliveries safely, especially in the dark, Spencer set about creating an App that would address these issues and help all professional drivers.

From building the first prototype to launching the new DALUS App on App Store and Google Play has been a four and a half year process. During this time Spencer reconnected with former colleagues in the software industry and put a development team together to build an App that has the precise location of over 33 million addresses – every building in Great Britain, even those still under construction.

Each address has GPS co-ordinates “to the rooftop”. GPS co-ordinates are the most accurate location tag and the most useful as they can be used in any satnav system. To that has been added the ability for drivers to add further information to a record, so they can share details about hazards, things to look out for to help identify a property, directions and even add a picture.

Commenting on the launch, Taylor said “This project has taken a huge effort to get right. We wanted to create the most accurate system of its kind. We’ve also made it the most intuitive and useful App in terms of supporting information.

“I understand the expectations and limitations of drivers. When they are rushed mistakes are made and that accelerator pedal may get pressed a little harder. I know the feeling of making a delivery drop in a 6-minute time frame. DALUS is more than just safety and accuracy, it makes you feel like you’ve got time and who doesn’t want a little more of that?”