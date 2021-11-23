Car specialist Mark’s oven-ready business is geared for growth

A local man who swapped his corporate career in the automotive industry to go self-employed for the first time is gearing up for growth as he launches his new business.

Mark Ferriday’s Telford OvenGleamers franchise is part of the national company which now has over 25 local franchisees

Mark Ferriday, from Tong, has teamed up with the national OvenGleamers franchise as he seeks a better work life balance and a chance to forge his own career under his own terms.

Whilst Mark has a strong heritage in the automotive industry, he is especially excited to be launching his oven cleaning franchise in the home of the iconic AGA brand.

‘I spent over 30 years in the motor trade, starting as an HGV technician then working in sales, before going to work with Subaru, BMW and Audi. They are massive brands but what brand is bigger locally than AGA?!

‘Obviously I won’t be working solely on these but there is a nice sense of history and pride around here and I’m looking forward to working on them every day in my new business. The best bit is as my own boss I get to see my little boy a whole lot more and that is really important to me.’

‘He has changed my world completely and I had begun to seek new roles and careers that maybe paid less but actually gave me so much more in terms of my work/life balance.

‘I hadn’t considered the self-employed route but came across OvenGleamers and the local franchise model and after doing a lot of research and carefully weighing it all up I think it is the ideal opportunity for me at the perfect time in my life.

