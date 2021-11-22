Sewing business relocates to new Shrewsbury town centre premises

A sewing business which specialises in providing alternations and repairs for clothes has relocated to new premises in Shrewsbury town centre.

Linda Smith, the owner of Sew 4 U outside the new premises at 14 Mardol, Shrewsbury, with Toby Shaw of Towler Shaw Roberts

Sew 4 U has moved from 26 Mardol to attractive new retail premises nearby at 14 Mardol in the heart of the town centre.



Forming part of a Grade II Listed building, which retains a number of period features, the new ground floor home for Sew 4 U extends in total to 617 sq ft.



Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It’s an attractive ground floor property which provides versatile accommodation, with its period features including exposed timber beams.



“The property, which is prominently located and was previously a charity shop, also benefits from an attractive glazed display frontage.



“It was identified by Linda Smith, the owner of Sew 4 U, as being ideal for her sewing workshop and retail requirements.



“We wish Sew 4 U continued success in their new premises.”