Food and drink business conference is a great success

A food and drink conference and expo which was jointly organised by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and the Department for International Trade has been declared a great success.

Chamber director Ruth Ross on the Hobsons Brewery stand

Businesses from all corners of the county showcased their products during the inaugural event at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel.

There was also a busy programme of seminars running throughout the day on topics such as food labelling, e-commerce, taxation, customs regulations, and ways of gaining a competitive advantage.

Chamber events manager Kelly Roberts said: “The event was a real success, and we’ve had some fabulous feedback from those who attended the seminars.

“Visitors to the expo were able to see what’s on offer from Shropshire producers, as well as hearing from key industry experts.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to understand first-hand how artisan food producers can gain access into some of the largest retailers and independent chains – giving them an advantage over their competition.”

Exhibitors included Nanny’s Craft Bakery from Wellington, The Ludlow Nut Company, Planet Doughnut of Shrewsbury, Hobson’s Brewery from Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire Festivals, Freshseal, and Hencote.

Also exhibiting were The Shropshire Gin Co Limited, The English Drinks Company, law firm Aaron & Partners, Lux Gallery, Levercliff Associates, Simply VAT, Caviar & Cocktails Limited, Corporate Carma, The Shed Hospitality, and Lambswick Drinks.

Shropshire Chamber, UK Centric Supply Chain Programme, and the Department of International Trade also had displays at the event.