New creative director appointed as agency gears up for growth

A Telford design agency is gearing up for growth with the appointment of a new creative director.

Jess Morris

Kensa Creative introduced the new senior management role as part of a wider strategic investment to exponentially grow the thriving business, with lead designer Jess Morris promoted into the position.

The agency delivers high impact branding and marketing projects for a range of clients in the UK and overseas, ranging from start-ups to multinational companies including office supplies giant Lyreco and global specialist in energy management Schneider Electric.

Managing director Scott Clarke said Jess’ appointment signalled a new phase of growth for the business.

“Jess joined us in 2016 and quickly demonstrated not only artistic flair but impressive organisational and leadership skills, overseeing the implementation of an apprenticeship scheme.

“Within a year Jess was promoted to lead designer, stepping up to manage our design team for the last four years. Thanks to Kensa Creative’s design led approach to marketing, Jess has been able to retain a hands-on role in creative output of the team, responsible for setting the bar high on quality whilst keeping a close eye on efficiency.

“Jess was already a key member of our senior decision-making team and in her new role as creative director, she brings all her expertise to broader management responsibilities across design, video and web development departments.

“This appointment is part of a new strategic scale-up plan for Kensa Creative, which is celebrating ten years in business in 2021 and we’re looking forward to the next phase of growth.

Jess, whose successes include leading a rebrand and international marketing campaign for a global AI software vendor and strategic repositioning for a national Health Cash Plan provider, said she welcomed the new challenge.

“It’s been great to have played a part in Kensa’s journey to date. One of the highlights has been watching our shiny new office materialise from the ground up and branding the building for the grand opening (complete with popcorn and blue champagne!).

“As creative director, my focus will be on developing our awesome team, nurturing Kensa’s creative culture and delivering the best results for our clients.”

A graduate in Fine Art, Jess started her career with Bath based start-up and Dragon’s Den candidate The Makery as in-house designer to help develop a range of craft kits. It was during this product launch that Jess discovered her passion for design, and joined the team at Kensa Creative upon moving home to Shropshire in 2016.

