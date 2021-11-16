Salop Leisure named UK’s best new caravan dealer for fourth time

Shropshire-based caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure has been named the best in the UK for the fourth time.

Salop Leisure has won the award for being the best UK dealership for new touring caravans

The company, which has been in business for 55 years and employs more than 200 people at sales centres in Shrewsbury, Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn, has been named the top supplying dealers of new touring caravans.

The Owner Satisfaction Awards 2022 are based on surveys undertaken by Camping and Caravanning Club members and Practical Caravan magazine readers. A total of 3,449 owners completed the survey this year – 200 more than in 2020.

“A truly satisfying ownership experience relies on a great product backed by superb sales and aftercare, so the best caravan dealerships also deserve to be recognised,” said an awards spokesman.

“Standards among the top performers are high, and we don’t want the industry’s top performers to rest on their laurels, so we’ve increased the minimum score for a Gold Award from 80% to 85%.

“You’re unlikely to be frowning if you buy from Salop Leisure in Shrewsbury, leaping up to first from eighth place in 2020. A 91% satisfaction rating easily achieves the Gold Award standard and leaves clear daylight between Salop and the best of the rest.”

It’s the fourth time in nine years that Salop Leisure has won the overall award which is accompanied by a Gold Award for Best New Caravan Supplying Dealers. The company also collected Gold Awards for supplying pre-owned caravans and motorhomes.

Salop Leisure’s managing director Mark Bebb said: “We are delighted to be named the Best New Caravan Supplying Dealers in the UK for the fourth time. We are very proud of the team at Salop Leisure who, despite the challenges caused by Covid-19, have continued to work hard to provide great customer service.

“As a business, we never rest on our laurels. We believe there is still room for improvement and that’s why we shall continue to strive to provide an even better service to our customers.”

Salop Leisure aims to be a one stop shop for customers, who can buy, service, repair and store their touring caravans and motorhomes in Shrewsbury. The company also sells caravan holiday homes and luxury lodges, working with caravan parks across the Heart of England and Mid Wales.

The company’s headquarters, located alongside Shrewsbury bypass at Emstrey, has become a tourism destination, as it houses Love Coffee restaurant and Love Plants, a specialist plants centre.

On site facilities also include award winning secure caravan and motorhome storage, which has won the CaSSOA (Caravan Storage Site Owners’ Association) platinum award.

Adjoining Salop Leisure’s headquarters is the company’s multi-award-wining Love2Stay glamping and touring caravan resort.