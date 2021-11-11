Oswestry-based EAS celebrates inaugural event success

Endpoint Automation Services (EAS) is celebrating its highly successful landmark industry event, as the firm assembled well known thought-leaders from the UK and international tech field to share their valuable insight as part of a Digital Technology Day.

The Endpoint Automation Services team

Hosted at their Oswestry headquarters, EAS, the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialist welcomed more than 30 attendees from some of the UK largest businesses and public sector organisations, who gathered to listen to board level speakers from major tech brands including UiPath, Druid, and Xeretec.

Now, following, hot on the heels of the overwhelmingly positive response to EAS’s inaugural event, the business has announced that this will be used as a springboard to host its new event series, each session, focussing on sharing best practice on how to achieve greater efficiency in business through effective employ of RPA, as more and more businesses look to improve process quality, speed, and productivity.

One event attendee, Craig Alderson, Head of Applications at NEP Cloud, the NHS Cloud based solution commented: “Great event, mixing innovation and collaboration. A look in to the future of a digital workplace, with some excellent ideas to support future plans within NEP, and the NHS.”

Craig’s thoughts were echoed by senior industry professional, John Sheran, Group Service Delivery Director for Xeretec who elaborated; “A really good day, interacting with other businesses, sharing their experience on what they have been able to implement and achieve through RPA solutions.”

Russell Lawrie, EAS Commercial Director, comments; “We are thrilled by the positive feedback from both industry attendees and our expert speakers. What is very apparent, and highlighted at the event, is that people don’t know, what they don’t know. They may have time-consuming laborious processes that they wish to refine for example, but don’t always know how to get there, and that there is actually a very workable solution. For us at EAS it is about informing organisations on the “art of the possible”, and we are now excited to be driving forward our mission by hosting further events, both virtual and in-person.”