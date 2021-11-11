10.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 11, 2021

ChipsAway sponsor Telford Tigers ice hockey team

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Smart repair centre, ChipsAway in Telford & Wolverhampton have become a sponsor of the
Telford Tigers Ice Hockey team for the 2021/22 season.

Kirsty McLafferty and Steve Williams at ChipsAway in Telford with Telford Tigers Ice Hockey player Ricky Plant (centre).
Kirsty McLafferty and Steve Williams at ChipsAway in Telford with Telford Tigers Ice Hockey player Ricky Plant (centre).

The Telford Tigers are one club with two teams playing in the NIHL National League and North 2 Laidler League respectively. They are based at Telford Ice Rink, in Shropshire, and the club enjoys a loyal fan base drawn from across Shropshire, Mid Wales, the West Midlands and beyond.

As part of their sponsorship, ChipsAway is sponsoring the warm up shirts for the Tigers,
with their branding displayed on the front of the shirts worn by the tigers for their matchday warm up sessions. ChipsAway also has an advertising board that is permanently displayed alongside the ice rink in Telford.

- Advertisement -

Kirsty McLafferty and Steve Williams from ChipsAway are delighted to see ChipsAway as one of the sponsors of the Telford Tigers; “Sponsoring the Telford Tigers is a great way for us to raise awareness of our services whilst supporting one of the most popular sports teams in the local area. The new warm up shirts look fantastic with our ChipsAway branding on them and we look forward to cheering on the team throughout this season.”

Tigers’ General Manager and Head Coach Tom Watkins commented, “We are delighted to welcome ChipsAway in Telford & Wolverhampton as our warm up sponsor. Their support is appreciated and we look forward to forging an ongoing relationship with them.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP