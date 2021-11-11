ChipsAway sponsor Telford Tigers ice hockey team

Smart repair centre, ChipsAway in Telford & Wolverhampton have become a sponsor of the

Telford Tigers Ice Hockey team for the 2021/22 season.

Kirsty McLafferty and Steve Williams at ChipsAway in Telford with Telford Tigers Ice Hockey player Ricky Plant (centre).

The Telford Tigers are one club with two teams playing in the NIHL National League and North 2 Laidler League respectively. They are based at Telford Ice Rink, in Shropshire, and the club enjoys a loyal fan base drawn from across Shropshire, Mid Wales, the West Midlands and beyond.

As part of their sponsorship, ChipsAway is sponsoring the warm up shirts for the Tigers,

with their branding displayed on the front of the shirts worn by the tigers for their matchday warm up sessions. ChipsAway also has an advertising board that is permanently displayed alongside the ice rink in Telford.

Kirsty McLafferty and Steve Williams from ChipsAway are delighted to see ChipsAway as one of the sponsors of the Telford Tigers; “Sponsoring the Telford Tigers is a great way for us to raise awareness of our services whilst supporting one of the most popular sports teams in the local area. The new warm up shirts look fantastic with our ChipsAway branding on them and we look forward to cheering on the team throughout this season.”

Tigers’ General Manager and Head Coach Tom Watkins commented, “We are delighted to welcome ChipsAway in Telford & Wolverhampton as our warm up sponsor. Their support is appreciated and we look forward to forging an ongoing relationship with them.”