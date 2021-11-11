Bluebird Care Shropshire announces pay boost and recruitment drive

Bluebird Care Shropshire has kickstarted a fresh recruitment drive for up to 30 new jobs; full time and part time within Shrewsbury, Oswestry & Church Stretton.

Members of the Bluebird Care Shropshire team

Alongside this exciting news, Bluebird Care Shropshire has also announced a game changing 10% – 20% pay increase for home care and live-in care roles within the business. This pay increase sets the home care provider apart to offer truly market-leading pay for their team members and new recruits.

Currently recruiting for Care Assistants, they are eager to build their customer base and deliver vital care to people within the Shropshire community. Bluebird Care Shropshire provide fully paid induction and no previous care experience is necessary. With a number of fantastic benefits available and great career progression opportunities in a positive and purpose-driven sector, the home care provider is looking to ignite new careers in social care for local people.

Bluebird Care Shropshire has a great reputation for providing exceptional care to their customers in their own homes and also specialises in working with customers who live with dementia, physical disabilities, and many other acute and chronic conditions. Working alongside their customers’ families, social services, and the NHS, they ensure each customer receives the care they need, from 30-minute daily visits to 24/7 live-in care.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the home care provider has continued to go from strength to strength. As a result of an increase in demand for home care support, the home care provider has announced up to 30 new jobs to meet demand.

If you are interested in learning more about the opportunities at Bluebird Care Shropshire, please visit www.bluebirdcarecareers.co.uk/locations/shropshire. Alternatively, please contact Sammie Milton on 01743 874343 for a chat.

Sammie Milton, Bluebird Care Shropshire’s newly appointed Recruitment Officer, said:

“We want to attract the people who are naturally good at caring. We have a fantastic training programme and can support individuals’ development, whatever their level and experience”

“Ultimately, we want people who want more than just a job. At Bluebird Care Shropshire we make a real difference to the lives of many.”