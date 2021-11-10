Telford IT firm donates equipment to Newport community radio station

Telford-based Bespoke Computing has donated IT equipment to help a local radio station in Newport serve its community.

Chris Pallett, MD of Bespoke Computing, (centre), Adam Davies, Presenter at Nova FM and Angie Allday, Secretary and Presenter at Nova FM

Nova FM, which broadcasts on 97.5 FM, is headed up by Adam Davies, who completed work experience at Bespoke Computing before he joined the radio station with long-time collaborator, and now Director at Nova FM, Nick Gee.

He recently got in touch with Chris Pallett, Managing Director of Bespoke Computing, which provides specialist IT support, IT services and tailor-made telephone and communications solutions to companies in Telford and across the UK, and asked if the company had any old monitors it could donate to the station.

Instead, Mr Pallett purchased four brand new screens and visited the studio from which the station serves Newport and the surrounding areas.

Mr Davies said: “When we first moved into our new building, we wanted to get the new studio built to a high professional standard whilst staying true to the fact that, as a charity, we are funded entirely by grants and donations from the local community. There were far too many weekend mornings spent thinking “we’re never going to finish this!”

“Now that we have the displays in situ, the difference is like night and day! Both new and existing members have commented on how great they look and how much easier it is to present when you can clearly see everything you need to in front of you.

“I am so grateful to Chris and the team at Bespoke Computing, for not only helping me learn so much about tech five years ago, but also giving me the confidence to do something on my own. We are also so grateful for the gift of the new screens which will be really beneficial in helping us reach more people with news and entertainment.”

Mr Pallett said: “Adam and his colleague Nick have worked together since they were 15 years old and have worked so hard on the studio and the charity over the last few years.

“Adam showed so much potential when he came to do work experience with us, and we are delighted that he is doing so well.

“It’s one our business values to support the community and this equipment donation not only gives back to Adam but will also help the station have a wider reach and support people.”

Nova FM has also recently produced a radio advertisement for Bespoke Computing, which is one of the show’s sponsors, in return for the donation and it can now be heard on Nova FM.