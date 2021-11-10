Shropshire digital innovation firm top of the masterclass at prestigious London show

A Shropshire digital innovation firm will be a star of the show when its team takes to the stage at one of the biggest events of the year to tell thousands of people how they can grow their business.

Stephen Rademan and Nigel Rowe from Life Group

The team from Life Group will be presenting a masterclass at The British Business Show at London ExCel arena, on November 24 and 25 and are sure to get top marks for their innovative thinking at the two-day event which attracts 25,000 people.

Life Group, which has offices in Telford and Essex, is helping businesses by providing a range of innovative digital services through its highly experienced consultants, designers, developers, and media professionals.

The success of the company has now seen managing director Stephan Rademan and his team being headhunted to provide a masterclass at the London Business Show on how companies can take their business to the next level through successful digital marketing techniques.

The event is being held at ExCel London over two days and Life Group is one of only 200 companies who have been invited to deliver a masterclass.

Mr Rademan said: “Life Group has gained a reputation as an industry leader in the unique way we support businesses, helping them to grow and develop successfully, so are delighted to be asked to play an important role in such a prestigious event as the London Business Show.

“It will give us the opportunity to pass on the benefits of knowledge we have acquired by closely working with a range of clients in coming up with the right solutions to suit individual requirements with the focus very much on digital growth and innovation.

“This covers areas like specialised consultation, growth resources, media production, website design and development and bespoke software aided by video production, animation, music, voice-over and special effects – all pulled together through an integrated approach aimed at keeping clients ahead of the game.

“Life Group believes very much in the ‘we’ not ‘I’ philosophy and there is no doubt that teamwork, along with excellent customer service have been key to our continued success.

“We have been able to bring together all the different elements of the business under one umbrella, meeting the needs of our clients by maximising the specific expertise of each one of our team – we are the ultimate one-stop service.

“We will also be giving our partners the chance to join us on the stand if they wish – our partner working is vital in our growth and theirs too of course.

“London Business Show is a focal point of the year for the business community attracting interest both nationally and internationally. There will be 200 speakers over the two days, 500 exhibitors, 200 masterclasses and 25,000 visitors – all going along to see how they can improve their business. It’s an exciting opportunity for us and we are delighted that Life Group will be part of such a major event.”