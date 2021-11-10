Jesmonite expands with new international distributors

A Shropshire company has expanded its global operation by signing up more international distributors – in Turkey, Lithuania, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Czech Republic and Canada.

Tim Sharman

Jesmonite, based in Bishop’s Castle, is also now on sale in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

The company is rapidly expanding its interests across the world as more people become aware of its environmentally-friendly water based resin which can mimic any material or colour used in architecture, construction, arts and crafts.

Tim Sharman, Jesmonite director, said: “We are delighted to welcome these new international distributors – a reflection of the growing interest in Jesmonite as a global product.

“Our international distributors are helping to reduce costs locally and improving access to Jesmonite, reducing waiting times on availability to users.



“The company has huge global reach and we are being approached all the time by people who want to be able to offer Jesmonite as demand soars.”

In Australia Art Tree Creations will now sell Jesmonite and in Hong Kong Wake will offer the product – as well as Resin Art NZ selling it to the people of New Zealand.

Kutlar Ltd is Jesmonite’s first distributor in Turkey and bosses had so many calls about the product during lockdown that they decided to relaunch a distribution system which first started in 2013.

Previously, Kutlar Ltd sold Jesmonite in mass quantities to factories for the architectural industry – now their customer base is mainly creatives using Jesmonite to make homeware.

Emre Kutlar said: “It has escalated like crazy.

“People want more and more. They watch YouTube tutorials of how to use it and we now have a very solid customer base.”

Emilis Daugėla is managing director of Silforma based in Lithuania and first heard about Jesmonite last summer. He thought it was a great product so started to enquire about becoming the first distributor in the country.

Sales manager Gerda Mockiene and her colleague Evelina Jakavonytė said since being listed as a distributor on the Jesmonite website the interest had been amazing.

Gerda said: “We have a huge list of orders and are getting lots of calls.

“We think it is amazing, safe and it is very unique – there is nothing else like it.”

Despite never having used the material themselves, Zia Rawther, Santhos Kannan and Shameena Ahmed have become the first official distributors of Jesmonite in the UAE because they knew artists and creatives would love it.

The team launched ResinArtHub in January 2020 as a one-stop shop for all epoxy needs – and now they have added Jesmonite to the range they offer.

Shameena said: “Customers are really excited to see it here, they love it because it is a non-toxic material, there is not much waste and is eco-friendly, safe for young artists to use.”

Zia added: “I am very excited about Jesmonite and the potential it holds for the diverse art community in the UAE.”

Koralky.cz has begun to distribute Jesmonite in the Czech Republic and Resin Play has signed up as the second official Jesmonite distributor in Singapore, after being impressed with its ease of use and getting lots of enquiries from excited customers.

Mad Mayker, based in Toronto, is Jesmonite’s second distributor in Canada – a company set up simply because Jesmonite impressed the owners with its eco-credentials, fast drying time, lightweight component, and versatility.

President and CEO Brody Major said: “We moved really fast, we were excited about the opportunities and thought it was just perfect.



“We had a business plan ready to go but everything had to change once we encountered Jesmonite.”