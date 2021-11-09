Wrekin Housing Group delivers nearly £50m in social value

The Wrekin Housing Group generated £49.24m of social value during 2020/21, benefitting its customers, the communities it serves and the economy directly.

Tilstock Bowling and Tennis Club were able to build a new junior court with the help from Wrekin’s Community Fund

Wrekin’s Social Value Report for 2020/21 highlights include:

– £2.4m generated in extra income for Wrekin tenants



– £1.9m by providing employment, skills and training



– 448 people supported in with homelessness and housing issues



– £16k of grants given to individuals and communities.

- Advertisement -

– £27m saved in social care costs for local councils by helping older people to live independently

– £1m savings to the NHS via falls prevention

Wrekin offered additional support to customers throughout the pandemic: making welfare calls to more than 3,200 older and vulnerable residents and delivering 176 food parcels.

The report highlights Wrekin’s work towards environmental sustainability after carrying out work to bring some of our older properties up-to-standard. Wrekin installed green energy systems into 68 homes via retro fitted battery storage and solar power. Wrekin also delivered new energy-efficient family homes at Princess Avenue in Arleston, Telford. They have all been built to the Passivhaus standard – advanced, low energy, draft-free buildings featuring high performance insulation to effectively eliminate heat loss. This has resulted in lower energy costs for our tenants.

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive said: “The last year has undoubtedly brought with it some unprecedented challenges and hardship for many of our customers and communities. This report highlights the vital role we have in making a difference to people’s lives.

“Our commitment to social value is not only about providing good quality homes and services to our customers, it’s about supporting people to live well in safe and resilient communities. We work to ensure we have a positive impact on the local economy, minimise our impact on the environment and maximise the social value for Wrekin tenants by going above and beyond wherever we can.”

View Wrekin’s Social Value Report for 2020/21.