Morris Care reward front-line staff with pay increase

Morris Care group of nursing homes has awarded an 11% pay increase for all its front-line care teams across its group of Homes, in response to their outstanding input throughout the pandemic and beyond.

Morris Care Bursar Alice Carter with Care Assistant Lesley Heywood at Isle Court

Lucy Holl, Chief Executive of the family-run care home group commented: “After the extraordinary 18 months we have all endured in the social care sector, we are deeply proud of the courage and dedication of our teams. The unprecedented degree of continuous change has been far from easy but our teams have been just amazing and consistently pulled together.

“As a family run business, we are delighted to be able to make agile decisions and have moved forward the annual rate review from April next year to ensure this pay rise takes immediate effect. It is just one way of us saying thank you for everything you do to our highly skilled teams.

“We are now also reviewing other roles within our Homes,” Lucy added.

Care Assistant Lesley Haywood at the renowned Isle Court Nursing Home in Shrewsbury was thrilled with the news and said: “Like everyone here, my work is so important to me – and of course to the lovely residents we look after – but it is so nice to know that the company and in particular the family really appreciates what we do too. It’s been tough but we are a real team here and everyone helps each other to do the best.”

Morris Care operates six premium nursing homes employing 530 nurses, carers and other key support staff. It has recently launched its own Love2Care reward and recognition Scheme where individuals are celebrated every month for their input leading to an annual awards ceremony, along with a bespoke discount scheme offering money off thousands of purchases for every single member of the team.