Shropshire insurance company continuing recruitment drive

A Shropshire insurance company is continuing a major recruitment drive as part of a significant investment programme.

Ben Lillywhite, InsureThat sales director

InsureThat, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, is aiming to double its workforce following the continued success of the company launched in 2011.

The award-winning consumer insurance provider specialising in motor-related insurance products for the automotive industry has secured contracts with leading retailers across the UK.

Ben Lillywhite, InsureThat sales director, said: “It’s been an amazing journey for the company since we embarked in the automotive industry six years ago with continued growth through some high-profile national contract wins.

“We are committed to this investment programme to facilitate further growth, and this means we need to take on talented and aspiring individuals to meet demand for our services.

“During the last 12 months we have made over 20 new hires within the company providing further company structure to our ongoing plan.

“We are offering fantastic opportunities to work for a firm which is leading innovation and the continuation of growth through our award-winning programmes.

“More and more of the retail sector are seeing the benefits of our portfolio of products and schemes.

“Retailers have seen first-hand and have recognised our dedication to the product and the innovation behind our processes and systems.

“This has resulted in a high volume of enquiries which we need to cultivate by expanding our workforce.

“These are exciting times for our Shropshire-based company, and we are delighted to be in a position to provide fantastic employment opportunities for experienced staff looking to further their careers as well as those who are looking to make the first steps into employment.”

For more information about InsureThat and available job opportunities, call 0345 4678000 or email recruitment@insurethat.com.

