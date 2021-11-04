Shropshire Chamber appoints new vice president

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of a new vice president.

Piran Littleton, director at Jesmonite

Piran Littleton, managing director of Jesmonite in Bishop’s Castle, will succeed current president Mandy Thorn when her three-year term comes to an end next summer.

Piran has been a non-executive director of the Chamber since 2019, and has more than 25 years of experience helping SMEs and corporates through training, coaching and leadership development.

“I joined the Chamber because I wanted to grow my business, and I’m passionate about raising awareness of what membership can do for businesses of all sizes, in all sectors,” he said.

“I would love every company in Shropshire to have the kind of opportunities it has brought for me – the help and support, and chance to grow both as an individual and a business, working with good, interesting and fun people.

“I am passionate about promoting business in Shropshire. These are times of massive change, and the benefits of being part of the Chamber, working with its suppliers and partners, have never been greater.”

In addition to Piran’s appointment, Shropshire Chamber is also keen to add more new faces to its board, and is currently looking for non-executive directors with specialisms in areas such as property, and digital marketing.

Anyone interested is asked to contact director of business Ruth Ross on 01952 208203, or email r.ross@shropshire-chamber.co.uk

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “No-one should underestimate the important part that our non-executive directors play in helping to shape the Chamber and the support it provides.

“We have a wealth of skills and experience around our board table, from people who give their time freely for the good of the Shropshire business community.”